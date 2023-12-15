Urvashi Dholakia On Getting Divorced At The Age Of 18: 'He Didn't Want The Responsibility'

Urvashi Dholakia shared this image. (Courtesy: urvashidholakia)

Urvashi Dholakia became a household name with her role of Komolika Basu in the popular TV show Kausautii Zindagi Kay. The actress, who debuted as a child artist at the age of six, opened up about getting married at the age of 16 and then filing for divorce at 18. In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Urvashi revealed that she wanted to experience the “Cinderella life”. She added that while she came from a conservative family and the idea of marriage was instilled in her mind very young, she was also “madly in love” at the same time. When Urvashi was asked why she got married at such a young age, she said, “Yeah at that point in time, I was madly in love. Even if you ask me today won't deny that. Yes, love was there that is why I left everything to explore the other side of the world. And we come from that era, where the constitution of marriage is instilled in you, as a woman…as a girl child.”

She added, “I don't say that I come from an old time, but as I said, I was born to elderly parents and my mother being a conservative Punjabi woman, it was all instilled. Society was like that at that point in time. And then I realised that what am I doing?” Urvashi Dholakia said that she was just 16 and not mature enough.

The actress explained, “I believe in the constitution of marriage. I have always believed in it. I was 16 and was not mature enough. But at that time I knew that I didn't want to work.” Urvashi Dholakia continued by revealing that she had known her former husband for almost one-and-a-half years before marriage. She said, “I was like I don't want to work now, I want a Cinderella life now. But then the bubble burst, though I didn't let it get to me. It was not an arranged marriage, I was madly in love with that person. I have known him for more than a year. I was married at 16, had twins at 17 and got divorced at 18.”

Urvashi Dholakia also got candid about how supportive her parents were. She said after getting divorced at 18 years of age, she resumed working at 19. She said, “Nobody supports you in your time of need more than your parents. I had to start back from scratch which is a different thing. The industry was always welcoming. Of course, people take your advantage. But I needed finance.” When asked what led to her divorce, Urvashi Dholakia said, “He didn't want the responsibility and fell out of love, but why would I have abandoned the two kids? If I had to do that, I would have not given birth to them.”

She also shared that her sons Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia have never met their father. “They also don't want to know about him. We have tried to make them know about him, but they have always said, ‘We don't want to know," she said, adding that she hasn't spoken to her ex-husband since their divorce. Meanwhile, Urvashi Dholakia was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.