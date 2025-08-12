Joe Biden's Daughter Files For Divorce From Dr Howard Krein After 13 Years Of Marriage

Ashley Biden, the 44-year-old daughter of former US President Joe Biden, has filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, a plastic surgeon, after 13 years of marriage. The divorce papers were filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Monday, The Philadelphia Enquirer reported. On the same day, Ms Biden posted an Instagram story featuring a photo of herself walking in a park, giving a thumbs up, and set to Beyonce's song 'Freedom'.

She also reposted another quote that read, "New life, new beginnings, means new boundaries. New ways of being that won't look or sound like they did before," which was set to the song 'Freedom Time' by Lauryn Hill.

Dr. Krein, 59, is an otolaryngologist and assistant professor of facial, plastic, and reconstructive surgery at Thomas Jefferson University.

The reason behind their decision to part ways remains unclear, as divorce complaints are not publicly accessible in Philadelphia.

As per People, Ashley Biden and Dr. Howard Krein tied the knot in 2012 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware, the same church where Ashley was baptised. The couple was introduced by Ashley's late brother, Beau, in 2010. The couple got engaged in October 2011 after Dr. Krein proposed to Ashley at sunset on a cliff overlooking the ocean in Big Sur, California. After marrying, they settled into a $1.3 million home in Philadelphia.

In a speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Ms Biden shared a heartfelt story about her wedding day, reminiscing about how her father, Joe Biden, was emotional during the ceremony. She recalled how he got choked up before walking her down the aisle, and it was she who had to comfort him.

"At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception. I thought that I would be a mess, but he was the one crying and I was the one who had to comfort him," she said.

Ms Biden has generally kept a low profile, unlike her brother Hunter Biden. However, she did gain significant media attention in 2020 when her diary was stolen and sold to Project Veritas, a far-right activist group, just before the presidential election.