Viral Video Shows Man Celebrating Divorce With Milk Bath And Cake

A video, showing a man celebrating his divorce with a milk bath ritual alongside his mother, has gone viral on social media. After the ritual, the man was seen wearing traditional attire and cutting a "Happy Divorced" cake. In the Instagram video, the man named Biradar DK wrote, "Please be happy and celerate ur self and dont be depressed."

Watch the video here:

In the caption, he claimed, "120 gram gold aur 18 lakh cash liya nahi diya hu. Single hoon, khush hoon, azad hoon, meri zindagi, meri rules, single aur happy." (Have given 120 grams of gold and Rs 18 lakh cash. I am single, happy, and free). However, NDTV can't verify claims of gold and cash.

In India, celebrating divorce isn't common, and the views on divorce vary widely across cultures and religions. Meanwhile, in this particular case, the man might see his divorce as a positive step. Involving his mother suggests he had his family's support during this transition.

The viral video sparked curiosity on social media. One user wrote, "Plz don't marry again... Ur mother is enough to take care of you baby .... Enjoy."

"Happy for you bhai. You took stand for your life. There are people who stay in the same marriage for society and have extra mariatial outside," another user wrote.

"Enjoy ur life in your own term congratulations for new life nd make it better," a third user wrote.

