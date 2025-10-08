Truck Carrying LPG Cylinders Catches Fire After Collision On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire following a collision with another truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Tuesday night, police said.

The collision triggered multiple explosions as the gas cylinders began to burst, affecting nearby vehicles. Flames and explosions were visible and audible from several kilometres away.

Police officers and fire brigades have reached the site near the Dudu area, and traffic on the highway has been halted.

On the direction from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Mr Bairwa told reporters that drivers and cleaners of the trucks were missing. The police and administration are trying to locate them.

"There is no information on the casualty yet," he said.

Senior police and district administrations are also present at the spot.

Considering the situation, the SMS hospital administration was alerted, and arrangements have been made for an untoward incident.

In December last year, an LPG tanker collided with a truck near Bhankrota in Jaipur on the same highway, sparking a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the highway into an inferno, killing 19 people.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)