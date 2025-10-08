Video: Locals Film Truck Accident, Run For Their Lives As Cylinders Explode

Moments before a deadly collision on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway near Mozamabad in Dudu, people in a nearby hotel were seen recording the scene on their mobile phones. Seconds later, as a high-speed benzene chemical tanker rammed into a truck loaded with LPG cylinders, explosions erupted, and the people immediately ran for their lives.

The truck overturned and caught fire, sending cylinders flying up to 200 metres into nearby fields. Flames and blasts were visible and audible several kilometres away. The collision triggered multiple explosions as the gas cylinders began to burst.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver and cleaner were having dinner at a roadside eatery when a high-speed chemical tanker crashed into the stationary truck. The collision caused the truck to catch fire, and four to five other trucks in the vicinity also ignited. LPG cylinders began exploding and continued to blast for nearly an hour, severely hampering rescue operations.

The accident brought traffic on National Highway 48, connecting Jaipur to Ajmer and Delhi to Ahmedabad, to a standstill, causing massive jams that lasted from midnight until morning. The accident caused a traffic jam of about seven kilometres on both sides of the highway, with vehicles being diverted via Nasnoda to Mozamabad and towards Dudu.

Meanwhile, thedeath of tanker driver has been reported. Jaipur's SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr. Mrinal Joshi stated that the remains have been sent to the mortuary, with final confirmation pending a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) investigation. The injured, Saddam, son of Munim from Ladera in Dudu, has been admitted to Geetanjali Hospital in Bhankrota.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called the LPG tanker accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway "extremely tragic." He also urged the district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and provide all possible assistance to those affected.

In a post on X, Sharma said, "The accident of a fire breaking out in a truck loaded with gas cylinders on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway in the Mozmabad police station area of Jaipur Rural is extremely tragic. Fire brigade and disaster management teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations at the incident site. Instructions have been given to the district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide all possible assistance to those affected. I pray to God for the safety and well-being of all citizens affected by this heart-wrenching incident."

जयपुर ग्रामीण के मोजमाबाद थाना क्षेत्र में जयपुर–अजमेर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर गैस सिलेंडरों से भरे ट्रक में आग लगने की दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुखद है।



घटना स्थल पर फायर ब्रिगेड एवं आपदा प्रबंधन की टीमें राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई हैं। जिला प्रशासन को घायलों के समुचित उपचार तथा… — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) October 7, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa had also arrived at the scene and supervised the relief operations. He said that the injured have been sent for treatment and an investigation into the incident will be conducted.

Police and fire brigade teams had reached the site immediately and brought the fire under complete control after about two hours of effort.

