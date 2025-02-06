8 Dead As Bus Collides With Van After Tyre Burst On Rajasthan Highway

All passengers in the van died on the spot.
Eight people were killed after a Rajasthan roadways bus collided with a van in Jaipur's Dudu district on Thursday following a tyre burst, police said.
At least six others were injured in the accident which occurred near Mokhampura village on NH-48.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Khandelwal, the bus was traveling from Jaipur to Ajmer when the driver lost control after a tyre burst. The bus crashed into a van that was passing by.
All seven passengers in the van died on the spot. They were residents of Bhilwara, Rajasthan.
A JCB machine was brought in to clear the accident site.
Police said a further investigation is underway.
