7 Swept Away, 1 Rescued As Picnic At Karnataka Dam Turns Tragic

A holiday outing turned tragic on Tuesday when six people from Karnataka's Tumakuru were swept away in the strong currents downstream from the Markonahalli Dam.

According to Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok KV, around 15 people had gone to the dam for a picnic. Out of them, seven, including women and children, entered the water when the siphon system suddenly released water, creating a powerful flow.

The gushing water dragged away all seven. Rescue teams from the police and fire departments rushed to the spot. A man, identified as Nawaz, was rescued and admitted to Adichunchanagiri Hospital.

Police said two bodies have been recovered, while efforts are on to locate four missing people. Search operations have been temporarily halted and will resume on Wednesday morning.

Ashok KV said that all the victims, except Nawaz, are women and girls.

According to dam engineers, the incident occurred due to a sudden natural increase in water flow, though the exact reason behind the siphon release will be investigated.

The recovered bodies have been kept at Adichunchanagiri Hospital for post-mortem and identification.