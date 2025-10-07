10 Killed After Bus Hit By Landslide In Himachal's Bilaspur District

At least 10 people were killed after a bus was buried under the debris of a massive landslide triggered in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district late Tuesday evening.

The bus, which was carrying around 30 passengers, was on its way from Haryana's Rohtak to Ghumarwin, near Bilaspur, and met with the accident in the Bhalughat area in the Jhandutta assembly segment.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the accident and directed the officials to carry out the rescue operations.

"In this massive landslide, tragic news has come of 10 people losing their lives after a private bus was caught in it, and there is apprehension that several others may be trapped under the debris," Sukhu wrote in a post on X.

बिलासपुर ज़िला के झंडूता विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बालूघाट (भल्लू पुल) के पास हुए भीषण भूस्खलन की ख़बर ने मन को भीतर तक झकझोर दिया है।

"Rescue operations are ongoing on a war footing. Instructions have been given to the authorities to deploy their full machinery," he said, adding that he's closely coordinating with the local administration to receive updates on the incident.

The whole mountain came crashing down on the bus, and chances of survival of passengers are bleak, news agency PTI quoted a policeman as saying.

