3 Dead, Many Vehicles Buried As Landslides Hit Himachal's Mandi, Shimla

Heavy overnight rain triggered floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, killing a family of three as debris from an adjoining cliff slid onto their house, causing it to collapse, in the Mandi district on Tuesday morning. Many vehicles, including buses, were swept away, and shops were damaged.

Visuals shared by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri showed damage to the Jal Shakti Department and the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) office. "All the employees of the corporation are safe. The officials have reached the spot and are taking stock of the situation and the damage is being assessed," she said in a post on Facebook.

A landslide in Shimla buried dozens of vehicles under the debris and trees.

"It was raining heavily, and around 1 am, we heard a deafening sound with trees and debris sliding down and immediately moved our vehicles," a man, who was sleeping in his vehicle parked near the landslide area, said.