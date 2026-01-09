12 Killed, 35 Injured After Bus Falls Into 400-Metre Gorge In Himachal Pradesh

At least 12 people were killed and 35 others injured on Friday after a private passenger bus plunged nearly 400 metres into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh.

The accident occurred in the remote Haripurdhar area of Sirmaur district when the bus skidded off the road while crossing a steep descent. The vehicle was on its scheduled route from Solan to Kupvi via Rajgarh and Haripurdhar.

Police said the bus fell into a gorge estimated to be around 400 metres deep near Rajgarh, leaving the vehicle badly mangled and making rescue efforts particularly difficult. More than 50 passengers were believed to be on board at the time of the crash, raising fears that the death count could climb as authorities continue to account for all occupants.

"The cause of the accident is not yet clear," a police official said, adding that preliminary accounts from witnesses suggested the driver may have lost control of the vehicle while descending a sharp turn. Mountain roads in the region are narrow, with limited protective barriers and sharp turns, factors that often complicate driving conditions, especially for heavy vehicles.

Most of the injured passengers were local residents. They were rushed to the nearest government hospital in Haripurdhar, where doctors said several were being treated for serious injuries.

Rescue operations were launched almost immediately after the crash, with local villagers reaching the site before emergency services could navigate the difficult terrain. Officials said district administration teams, police personnel, and volunteers worked for hours to retrieve bodies and evacuate the injured from the steep ravine, often using ropes and stretchers due to the inaccessibility of the area.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep grief over the loss of life. In a statement, he directed district authorities to provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims.

"The news of the extremely tragic bus accident that occurred near Haripur Dhar in Sirmaur district has left my heart anguished and filled with sorrow. I extend my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident, and my full sympathy is with the grieving families. Instructions have been issued to the district administration to provide every possible assistance to the families of the deceased and to ensure the best medical facilities for the injured, so that the affected families may receive support during this difficult time. I pray to God that the departed souls find peace, that the families receive the strength to bear this irreparable loss, and that all the injured recover their health swiftly. We all stand together with the affected families in this hour of grief," the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said in a statement.

The Prime Minister's office also issued a statement on the accident.

"The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said.

BJP leader JP Nadda said the news of the accident was "heartbreaking" and added that party workers had been asked to assist in relief and rescue efforts on the ground. He also expressed solidarity with the families affected by what he termed an "irreparable loss".