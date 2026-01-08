Himachal High Court Receives Bomb Threat Email, Security Heightened

A search operation was conducted in the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday after a bomb threat was received through an e-mail by court authorities, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, the bomb squad, dog squad and police reached the court. However, they did not discover any explosives within the court complex, they said.

As a precautionary measure, security was beefed up at the court, and a strict vigil is being maintained, the officials said.

Police officials confirmed the report and said that the origin of the e-mail is being figured out, and further investigation is underway.

A similar threat was received by court authorities in Odisha on Thursday, where the sender threatened to cause damage to the district courts in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Deogarh.

The Himachal High Court had received similar threat e-mails earlier in June, last year.

The e-mail threatened the presence of human suicide bombers carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the High Court, they said.

However, the threat turned out to be bogus as nothing was found in the court, they added.

