Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated From Residence After Bomb Threat

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his official residence over a bomb threat on Tuesday. He was taken to a separate location for several hours.

"A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located," the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement, adding there was "no current threat to the community or public safety".

Albanese was moved from The Lodge, his official Canberra residence, at 6pm while an investigation was carried out. He was later moved back in at 9pm after the inspection was over. Per a report by Guardian Australia, there was a threat of an explosive.

The Prime Minister's office told ABC that they trust the police "and thank them for their work".

The AFP is responsible for the protection of federal parliamentarians and certain Commonwealth buildings, such as The Lodge and Parliament House. However, there has been an increase in threats to politicians in Australia, regardless of what they stand for.

The AFP confirmed in 2024 that there have been 1,000 reports of harassment, nuisance and offensive and threatening communications against parliamentarians over the last year.

On Tuesday, Albanese said his government is writing to Commonwealth realms about its backing for former Prince Andrew to be axed from the line of royal succession.

Albanese said he had communicated with his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, about Andrew, who is being investigated for alleged misconduct in public office following revelations about his dealings with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Britain would have to initiate any change to the line of royal succession -- but it would need the agreement of the 14 other Commonwealth realms that have King Charles III as head of state, he said.

"Australia likes being first and we have made sure that everyone knows what our position is and we'll be writing today to the other realm countries as well, informing them of our position," Albanese told ABC.

(With inputs from agencies)