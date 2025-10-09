Video: Boulder Comes Crashing Down On Moving Car In Himachal

A massive boulder came crashing down on a moving car in Himachal Pradesh, and the terrifying scene was captured in its dashcam. The chilling scene unfolded at Nathpa Point in Kinnaur last week.

The car's front portion was severely damaged, yet the occupants - whose exact number is unknown-miraculously escaped unhurt.

The video shows the boulder rolling down a hillside and striking the front of the vehicle before crashing into the river below.

This near-fatal event follows a devastating tragedy that occurred just days earlier in the Bilaspur district.

A deadly landslide, triggered by heavy rain, struck the Balughat area of Jhanduta subdivision, burying a passenger bus and killing 15 people. Locals, police, and disaster relief teams rushed to the site, where an excavator was used to tear open the bus roof to facilitate rescue efforts.

In a separate incident also in Kinnaur, a major landslide at Choura completely blocked National Highway 5 (NH-5). Large volumes of rock and debris fell onto the road, causing long queues of vehicles to back up on both sides and severely disrupting traffic.