Trump Says Iran "Wants To Negotiate" Amid Protests, But Warns "US May Act Before A Meeting"

US President Donald Trump has said that Iran's leadership, led by Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, had called him seeking "to negotiate" after his threats of military action amid mass anti-government protests in the Islamic Republic.

"The leaders of Iran called yesterday," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, adding that "a meeting is being set up... They want to negotiate."

The US leader, however, added that "we may have to act before a meeting."

"They're starting to, it looks like, and there seem to be some people killed that aren't supposed to be killed. These are violent if you call 'em leaders. I don't know if they're leaders or if they just rule through violence," said Trump, days after his administration defended the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who killed a 37-year-old woman in her car.

The American commander-in-chief said the US military is closely monitoring the situation. "We're looking at it very seriously. The military's looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination," he said.

Pressed on whether Iran had crossed a red line, the US President declined to outline specific military plans. "Am I going to really-are you asking me to say, what will they do? Where will we attack? When and at what angle will we attack from?" he said.

Trump said he was receiving "hourly" updates on the situation inside Iran, and "we're gonna make a determination."

Asked about reports that protesters had been killed, Trump said some deaths were linked to crowd dynamics. "Some of the protesters were killed through the stampeding. I mean, you know, there's so many of 'em, and some were shot," he said.

Responding to questions about possible retaliation by Iran or its allies, Trump issued a blunt warning. "If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they've never been hit before," he said. "They won't even believe it."

He said Iran should already understand the US resolve. "Don't you think they take your threats seriously?" Trump said, addressing a reporter. "After going through it for years with me being hit, Soleimani, al-Baghdadi, the Iran nuclear threat wiped out."

Trump did not say whether he had coordinated with US allies on a response, nor did he provide a timeline for any decision.

Iran has experienced repeated waves of unrest in recent weeks. Thousands of Iranians are protesting against the current regime in cities across the country.