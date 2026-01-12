Indian Arrested In Iran Amid Anti-Khamenei Protests? What Tehran Said

Iran has dismissed reports claiming that six Indians have been arrested by Iranian police amid the anti-government protests that have paralysed Tehran and other cities. In a post on X, the Iranian ambassador to India also urged the public to rely on credible sources for information as Iranians continue to march against the Islamic regime led by Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei over the rising cost of living in the Middle Eastern country.

Taking to X, Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali said, "The news circulated on some foreign X accounts about Iran's developments is totally false. I request all interested people to get their news from the reliable sources."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that he's weighing a range of responses to escalating unrest in Iran, including possible military options, amid reports claiming over 500 people have been killed during Tehran's crackdown on nationwide anti-government protests. Iran has, meanwhile, warned that the US military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if America uses force to protect demonstrators protesting against the Islamic regime in Tehran, led by Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, over rising inflation in the country.

Iran Protests

A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 544 people, and even more are feared dead, according to activists. Over 10,600 people have also been detained during the two weeks of protests, the Associated Press reported, citing the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

The US-based outlet has been accurate while reporting from Iran in recent years, as it relies on supporters in the Middle East to cross-check information. It said 496 of the dead were protesters and 48 were with security forces. Iran's government has not offered overall casualty figures.

Reza Pahlavi, son of the ousted Iranian Shah (king), urges security forces to 'stand with the people' as massive protests continue to roil the country.

With the internet down in Iran and phone lines cut off, gauging the demonstrations from abroad has grown more difficult. Those abroad fear the information blackout is emboldening hard-liners within Iran's security services to launch a bloody crackdown.

Online videos sent out of Iran, likely using Starlink satellite transmitters, purportedly showed demonstrators gathering in northern Tehran's Punak neighbourhood.

There, it appeared authorities shut off streets, with protesters waving their lit mobile phones. Others banged metal while fireworks went off.

In Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city, some 725 kilometres (450 miles) northeast of Tehran, footage purported to show protesters confronting security forces. Protests also appeared to happen in Kerman, 800 kilometres (500 miles) southeast of Tehran.

Iranian state television on Sunday morning featured correspondents on the streets in several cities, showing calm areas with a date stamp displayed on screen. Tehran and Mashhad were not included. Government rhetoric ratcheted up. Ali Larijani, a top security official, accused some demonstrators of "killing people or burning some people, which is very similar to what ISIS does," referring to the Islamic State group by an acronym.

State TV also aired the funerals of dead security force members while reporting another six had been killed in Kermanshah. In Fars province, violence killed 13 people, and seven security forces were killed in North Khorasan province, it added. It showed a pickup truck full of bodies in body bags and later a mortuary.

Even Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, who had been trying to ease anger before the demonstrations exploded in recent days, offered a hardening tone in an interview. "People have concerns; we should sit with them, and if it is our duty, we should resolve their concerns," Pezeshkian said.

"But the higher duty is not to allow a group of rioters to come and destroy the entire society."

US' Threat And Iran's Response

US President Trump said Iran has proposed negotiations after the US leader threatened action on Tehran for the crackdown on protesters. The remarks came hours after an Associated Press report claimed Trump and his national security team have been weighing a range of potential responses against Iran, including cyberattacks and direct strikes by the United States or Israel.

"The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options," Trump also told reporters on Sunday night. Asked about Iran's threats of retaliation, he said, "If they do that, we will hit them at levels that they've never been hit before."

The threat of a US strike followed a parliamentary speech by Mohammad Baagher Qalibaf, the hardline speaker of the body who has run for the presidency in the past. He directly threatened Israel, calling it "the occupied territory".

"In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centres, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets," Qalibaf said.

"We do not consider ourselves limited to reacting after the action and will act based on any objective signs of a threat."

Other lawmakers also rushed to the dais in parliament, shouting, "Death to America!"

It remains unclear how serious Iran is about launching a strike, particularly after its air defences were destroyed during the 12-day war in June with Israel. Any decision to go to war would rest with Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The demonstrations began on December 28 over the collapse of the Iranian rial currency, which trades at over 1.4 million to $1, as the country's economy is squeezed by international sanctions, in part levied over its nuclear programme. The protests intensified and grew into calls directly challenging Iran's theocracy.

