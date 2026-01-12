Truck Drives Into Crowd Supporting Iranian Protesters In Los Angeles

A man plowed a truck into a crowd gathered in Los Angeles to show support for Iranian protesters, causing them to scramble out of the way and then run behind the speeding vehicle in an attempt to attack it.

It was not clear whether there were any injuries.

The U-Haul truck, with its side mirrors shattered, was stopped several blocks away from where it ran into the crowd and surrounded by police cars. However, it is not yet known if the driver was arrested.

“NO SHAH. NO REGIME. USA: DON'T REPEAT 1953. NO MULLAH,” a sign on the truck read.



Two people were evaluated by paramedics, and both declined treatment, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.



Hundreds of people had gathered in Los Angeles in support of the Iranian people - who are protesting against Iran's clerical establishment - making it the biggest anti-government protests since 2022. The demonstrations began in response to soaring inflation, before turning into violent unrest.

The unrest has resulted in over 500 deaths, officials said.