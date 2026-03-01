In Pictures: How Trump Monitored "Operation Epic Fury" Against Iran

The White House on Sunday released pictures of US President Donald Trump monitoring the progress of "Operation Epic Fury", the joint US-Israeli air campaign on Iran that left Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dead.

One of the pictures showed Trump in a suit jacket, a white shirt, and a white "USA" baseball cap, seated at a table with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, with a partially obscured map marked "Operation Epic Fury" behind them.

Photo Credit: x.com/WhiteHouse

They were seen in a room with wooden ceiling beams and black curtains.

"President Donald J. Trump Monitors U.S. Military Operations in Iran: Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026," the post on the White House's X account said.

Trump, who is currently in Florida, was also seen talking to Susie Wiles in one of the pictures.

Another photo showed General Dan Caine, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, speaking to those in attendance.

It was not immediately clear where the area was located. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier said Trump was monitoring events from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

A separate image showed Vice President JD Vance in the White House Situation Room in Washington with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who was reportedly excluded from planning to oust Venezuela leader Nicolas Maduro in January.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and other "Cabinet secretaries" were also seen in the picture.

The White House had earlier released images showing Trump and his team monitoring Operation Absolute Resolve, the US military mission in Venezuela to capture Nicolas Maduro.

Operation Absolute Resolve. pic.twitter.com/KOtW0C0V1O — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 3, 2026

Israel-US-Iran Tensions

The Middle East has been plunged into chaos after the US and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran early Saturday, killing 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes were aimed at ending a decades-long threat from Iran and ensuring it could not develop a nuclear weapon.

In retaliation, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel and US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.