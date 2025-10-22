Congress Leader's "Surname" Charge Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub And A Gambhir Dig

Congress leader Shama Mohamed has alleged religious bias in the selection process of the Indian cricket team after middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan was left out of the recently announced squads. The 28-year-old cricketer had last played for the India team against New Zealand in a home series last year but was not selected for the games against Australia A last month due to an injury.

A giant in domestic cricket, Khan's latest exclusion was from the squads that would play South Africa A later this month under the captaincy of Rishab Pant. Reports suggest that Pant's return was the reason behind Khan being left out.

His exclusion from the national team has now triggered political chatter, with Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed seeking to know if he was left out due to his "surname", suggestive of his religion.

"Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname! #justasking. We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter," Mohamed said.

The BJP hit out at the Congress and called it out for trying to "partition" the cricket team on religious lines.

"This disgusting tweet clearly exposes the divisive mentality and prejudiced and discriminatory mindset of the Congress. The communal Congress party is now trying to partition our Indian cricket team on religious lines. This is condemnable. Toxic politics of polarisation have been the toolkit of the Congress," BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan told NDTV.

He also pointed out that Mohamed had months ago fat-shamed former skipper Rohit Sharma. Left red-faced, the Congress had then ordered her to delete her post.

Calling the allegations "preposterous," former cricketer Atul Wassan said, "I agree that Sarfaraz Khan is not being given the kind of respect and chances he deserves. But it is not about what she (Mohamed) or Congress is alleging. This has never happened in Indian sport. Time and again, we get to hear this religion card."

A day earlier, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin, chief of AIMIM, too had questioned Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion from India A. "Why isn't Sarfaraz Khan selected even for India A?" the MP had asked, sharing a news article about the cricketer.

Speaking to NDTV, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan echoed Owaisi and Mohamed's concern and asked what else Khan must do to get the selectors' nod.

"Sarfaraz Khan's average is 110 in first-class cricket over the last five years. He is fit. He has lost 17 kg in weight. He has scored against New Zealand and England but is deemed worthy for selection. What else must he do to get the selectorial nod? You can't play with the career of a young talent. He played and scored for the country. Why did you leave him in a tunnel without any light at the end? This is merely our question because his name is Sarfaraz Khan?" said Pathan.

The India A team will play two four-day matches against South Africa A, beginning October 30 in Bengaluru. Recovering from a fractured foot sustained earlier this year, Pant has been named the India A captain.

Khan's exclusion left his fans disappointed, especially in view of his performance in the first unofficial match for the India A team during the England tour earlier this year. Khan scored 92 in that match but was forced out of the team due to an injury.

Determined to return to the team, Khan reportedly lost 17 kg and improved his fitness.