Urvashi Dholakia Repeats Birthday Outfit From 13 Years Ago: 'Fashion Never Dies'

Image was shared by Urvashi.

Television actress Urvashi Dholakia is known for her iconic role, Komolika, in one of the longest-running television serials Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Urvashi was also crowned the winner in the sixth season of Bigg Boss. Even today, the actress continues to wow fans with her acting chops as well as her impeccable sense of style. Urvashi loves fashion and her latest Instagram post is proof. The actress has dropped some glimpses from her birthday celebrations (13 years apart). In the first image, which was clicked on her birthday this year (July 9), Urvashi is looking stunning in a little black dress. As we swipe left, we see some snapshots from her 2010 birthday bash. The TV actress is wearing the same black dress in the throwback photographs.

Urvashi Dholakia, in her elaborate post, talked about how celebrities are under constant pressure when it comes to looks, style and fashion. She also revealed that stars even get taunted for repeating outfits. “The 1st picture is of my recent birthday on 9/7/2023 ... and the other two are of the year 2010!!! We are under constant pressure when it comes to our looks, style and fashion…Most of the time, we get taunted for repeating our outfits!! I want to ask one thing: which law states that we aren't allowed to repeat clothes ?????”

Urvashi Dholakia added, “In fact, this post speaks volumes of how proud I am not just for maintaining myself but also a 13-year-old outfit.”

“Fashion is not just about looks it's about the love for clothes and I have loved this outfit for the last 13 years and will continue to do so with the rest of my outfits. FASHION NEVER DIES!,” she signed off.

Actress Tanaaz Irani, who participated in Bigg Boss Season 3, was among the first to react to Urvashi Dholakia's post. She said, “I agree, I too love some of my ancient clothes and love bringing them out to wear again! For God sake that's what laundries are there for! You looking gorgeous than ever btw (by the way).”

Urvashi Dholakia made her acting debut in 1993 with the TV show Dekh Bhai Dekh.