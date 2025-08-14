TV Couple Hunar Hali And Mayank Gandhi Headed For Divorce After Nine Years Of Marriage: Report

TV actors Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi have mostly kept their relationship away from the limelight. They got married in a Sikh wedding in 2016. However, news of their separation has been making the rounds for a while now. Latest reports suggest that they are headed for a divorce after nine years of marriage.

What's Happening

Popular Television stars Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi are reportedly headed for a divorce after 9 years of marriage.

As per a report on India Forums, the couple has been staying apart for several months now. The process of their separation is also underway.

The rumour mills were further fuelled when Hunar removed the surname "Gandhi" from her Instagram bio and re-added "Hali".

What We Know So Far

As per several reports online, Hunar Hali has hired a high-profile advocate Sana Raees Khan to handle her divorce. The latter was also a contestant in Big Boss 17.

While speculations are rife about the couple parting ways, neither Mayank nor Hunar has released an official statement on social media.

Career

Hunar Hali rose to fame with a series of hit TV shows such as Patiala Babes, Ek Boond Ishq, and Chhal Sheh Aur Maat.

Mayank Gandhi's first shot at fame was winning the MTV Splitsvilla 7 title. He then moved on to shows such as Kaala Teeka and Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi.

In A Nutshell

Hunar Hali and Mayank Gandhi continue to be tight-lipped about their separation rumours. As per latest reports, their divorce after nine years of marriage is underway.