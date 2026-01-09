"Tamil Will Win," Posts Producer Of <i>Parasakthi</i>, A Film On Tamil Nadu Anti-Hindi Protests Of 1965

As soon as Sivakarthikeyan's highly anticipated film Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, received clearance for its release from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures - the production house behind the project - announced the news on X and wrote "Tamil Vellum", which loosely translates to "Tamil will win" or "Tamil wins." Take a look at his post here:

On the other hand, Red Giant Movies wrote on X, "A fire that speaks to all ages. #Parasakthi censored with a U/A - striking theatres worldwide from tomorrow." Red Giant Movies, founded by Udhayanidhi Stalin, is the distributor of Parasakhti. Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, also a film producer, is the grandson of DMK founder M Karunanidhi.

M Karunanidhi wrote the dialogues and screenplay of the original Parasakthi, a landmark Tamil film that was released in 1952. Unlike Sudha Kongara's Parasakthi, M Karunanidhi's Parasakhti focused on caste oppression and religious hypocrisy.

Background

Based on real events, Parasakthi focuses on the Anti-Hindi Imposition protests that rocked Tamil Nadu in 1965. Sivakarthikeyan reportedly will be seen playing the role of a college student actively involved in these protests.

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Madras, the film digs deeper into the tense sociopolitical climate of the era. According to media reports, Sudha Kongara's drama tells the story of student leader M. Rajendran, who lost his life during the demonstrations.

The movie is described as a tale of brotherhood, student activism, patriotism, and the fight for linguistic identity, with strong socio-political undertones.

More About Parasakthi Release

Originally slated for release on January 14, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer will now hit screens on January 10. Dawn Pictures confirmed the change in an official statement on X on December 22, saying, "We wish to inform the media and audiences that the release of Parasakthi has been preponed to 10 January 2026 (sic)."

The producer explained that the decision was taken due to "sustained demand from theatrical stakeholders" and to "maximise its theatrical potential" during the festive season.

Now, finally, Parasakthi received clearance on Friday, ending days of uncertainty over certification. The film has been given a UA certificate by the censor board. Parasakthi is now set to hit screens on January 10.

Besides Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela, and it marks Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film. The budget of the film is reportedly Rs 150 crore.



Also Read: How Jana Nayagan Release Shift Will Help Parasakthi And The Raja Saab Record Massive Openings