Urvashi Dholakia Shuts Down Trolls Calling Her Injury On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 'Fake': 'Two Hairline Fractures...Happy Now?'

Image was shared by Urvashi Dholakia. (Courtesy: urvashidholakia)

One of Indian television's most prolific actors Urvashi Dholakia is back to entertain fans, this time as a contestant on dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. So far, Urvashi Dholakia has performed twice on the coveted stage, impressing judges and fans alike. However, last week the actress revealed that she had sustained an injury while shooting for the show and performed wearing bandages. While support poured in from all quarters for the star, one section of social media trolled Urvashi Dholakia, claiming that she was faking the injury. Shutting the trolls up once and for all, Urvashi dropped multiple images of her injured foot and confirmed that she has “two hairline fractures.”

Sharing the images, Urvashi Dholakia wrote: “For all those ppl who've been saying that my injury is fake, well here are the images in your face! Two hairline fractures on each side of my big toe! HAPPY NOW?”

Explaining why she didn't share the images earlier, Urvashi said, “I never posted these as sympathy is not something I thrive on and never will. Yes, the pain is real and I'm in my second week of this injury and it's still not healed as I've been rehearsing every day without any resting period but that's the way I am … STRONG!”

Addressing the trolls, the actress added: “By you guys calling me buddhi & what not just let me educate you that young ones too can fracture their bones . so, stop exerting the little brain that u have and pls do something useful & learn what love is! Thanks.”

Confirming that she is here to stay, Urvashi Dholakia said: “FYI : I'm not quitting so u guys can go take a hike. Also, this is no clarification post its just that we live in a cynical world and ppl just hate to see someone grow.”

Choreographer Geeta Kapur said, “Get well soon meri jaan. Those who genuinely love u don't need clarifications.”

Anjali Anand, Urvashi Dholakia's fellow contestant on the show, said, “More power to you Queen. You don't need to prove anything to anyone. Sending you lots and lots of love,” with heart and kiss emojis.

Actress Krystle Dsouza wrote, “You are super strong UD!”

Delnaaz Irani wrote: “You are a fighter…you go for the kill; you are strong you are our Sherni. Just jordaar perform kar tu.”

Sharing other details about her injury with Etimes, Urvashi Dholakia said, “It was like any other normal rehearsal day, we were trying to polish a few steps of the song. I was a little nervous and excited, so by the time I got to the second lift, my excitement level wouldn't go down. In the heat of the moment, during the second lift, I landed on my toe. At that point of time, I was in excruciating pain."

Despite her injury, for her performance on the song Jaane Do Na, Urvashi received a score of 22.

This season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa features Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi on the judging panel. The other contestants on the show include Shiv Thakare, Aamir Ali Malik, Anjali Anand, Karuna Pandey, Shoaib Ibrahim and Rajeev Thakur, among others.