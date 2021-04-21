Actress Urvashi Dholakia, 41, Says Her Twin Sons Want Her To 'Get Married' Again

Urvashi Dholakia with her sons. (Image courtesy: urvashidholakia )

Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who is a single parent to twin sons Sagar and Kshitij, revealed in an interview with the Times Of India that her children want her "to get married or start dating." Urvashi, who stepped into the entertainment industry when she was a kid, got married at the age of 16 and welcomed her sons at 17. Over a year after their marriage, the actress and her husband parted ways. Later, Urvashi Dholakia was in a relationship with actor Anuj Sachdeva but they broke up after dating for several years. Now, the actress says her family wants her to "settle down." Talking to TOI, Urvashi Dholakia said: "My children and family want me to settle down but I haven't given it a serious thought yet (she laughs). My children often ask me to get married or date someone but whenever I'm faced with these topics, I always laugh it off."

"Kya sochu main, not that ki mera time chala gaya hai, but I can't overthink things beyond a point. So, if it has to happen, it will happen. Another thing is that I'm a very independent woman and have lived life on my own terms. Hence, I would need someone who understands this rather than undermining my independence," added the actress.

Urvashi Dholakia still shares a great bond with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. The duo even participated in Nach Baliye 9.

When asked about her perception of love and relationships, Urvashi told TOI that one needs to be "comfortable" in a relationship because if they have to "change themselves as an individual" for their partner then "it is not worth it." She said: "Honestly, I have never had the time or inclination to think much about it. I was always busy working and ensuring that both my sons had a good education and comfortable life. But I strongly feel that you need to be yourself and comfortable in a relationship. If you have to change yourself as an individual to be in a relationship, then it's not worth it."

Urvashi Dholakia is best-known for playing the role of Komolika in the first edition of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also featured in TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. She has also won the 6th season of Bigg Boss.

The actress had contracted the coronavirus last year.