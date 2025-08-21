YRF Offers Rs 22 Crore To <i>War 2</i> Distributor Naga Vamsi After Box Office Setback: Report

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's much-awaited War 2 has reportedly struggled at the box office, especially in the Telugu states.

What's Happening

To address the financial losses, Yash Raj Films has allegedly stepped in with a compensation package for the producer and the film's distributor, Naga Vamsi and his partners.

As per a report by Great Andhra, the Telugu version of the film, which was acquired by Naga Vamsi and his partners for around Rs 80 crore, has suffered major losses.

Yash Raj Films is said to be refunding Rs 22 crore through structured settlements, with Rs 10 crore allocated for Nizam, Rs 7 crore for Andhra and Rs 5 crore for Ceded.

The report further mentioned that Naga Vamsi was confident of making Rs 100 crore from the Telugu states alone, but the film's performance was impacted right from the start due to negative reviews and online backlash.

However, there is no official confirmation on this development yet.

Background

Amid the film's underwhelming run, several online reports suggested that Naga Vamsi, who distributed the Telugu version of the film, had decided to quit the industry.

Clarifying the speculation, Naga Vamsi addressed the rumours on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote in Telugu, "Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru.. Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi... Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu... minimum inko 10-15 years undi. At the cinemas... for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!"

The post roughly translates to: "It seems like you are missing me too much... There seem to be gripping narratives on Vamsi this and Vamsi that. It's okay, there seem to be good writers on X. Sorry to disappoint you all, but that time hasn't come yet... A minimum of 10-15 years remain for it. At the cinemas... for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!"

Backed by Yash Raj Films and made on a reported budget of Rs 300-400 crore, War 2 features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Currently, War 2 is inching towards the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office.

