Viral Video: In <i>Family Man 3</i> Trailer, Manoj Bajpayee Trolls YRF Spyverse With "Tiger, Panther, Lion" Joke

The much-awaited trailer of The Family Man 3 is finally here, and Srikant Tiwari is back, with his signature mix of wit, chaos, and charm.

The third season of the hit Amazon Prime Video series promises another high-octane ride, as Manoj Bajpayee reprises his role as the "James Bond from Chembur."

This time, Srikant is not just caught between saving the nation and managing his family; he's also taking a tongue-in-cheek swipe at Bollywood's biggest spy franchise, the YRF Spyverse.

The trailer opens with a surprising twist - Srikant finally reveals to his family that he is a spy. What follows is a hilarious and cleverly written moment that immediately caught fans' attention.

His son, clearly intrigued, asks if he has a code name like "Tiger, Panther, or Lion." To this, Srikant, in his trademark deadpan humour, replies, "he works in intelligence, not in a circus."

This witty exchange is being widely interpreted as a playful jab at Yash Raj Films' Spyverse, known for its animal-themed spy characters - Tiger (Salman Khan in Ek Tha Tiger and its sequels), Panther (Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan), and Lion (Hrithik Roshan in War).

The Family Man 3 Trailer

Beyond the satire, The Family Man 3's narrative shifts focus to India's Northeast, where Srikant faces a new and dangerous adversary - a ruthless drug lord played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Nimrat Kaur joins the cast as his partner-in-crime, confidently declaring in the trailer, "I'm the one running this circus."

As the action unfolds, Srikant finds himself branded a wanted criminal, with an arrest warrant in his name, and even drags his family into the world of espionage as they go on the run together.

The bond between Srikant and his colleague JK Talpade, played by Sharib Hashmi, remains a highlight. The duo once again lands behind bars, leading to one of the trailer's funniest moments. In a fit of frustration, JK complains that because of Srikant, he will die single.

Srikant responds with his signature wit: "Once we get out of here, JK, I'll supervise your matchmaking."

Background

Written by Suman Kumar along with creators Raj & DK, The Family Man 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 21, 2025. The new season features a stellar ensemble cast, including Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumaar, Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma, Gul Panag, Dalip Tahhil, Jugal Hansraj, and Aditya Srivastava.