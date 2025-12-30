Here's Why Manoj Bajpayee Compares Mohanlal And Mammootty To Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

Manoj Bajpayee has added his voice to the long list of actors who admire the legacy of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars, Mohanlal and Mammootty.

In a recent interaction with Galatta Plus, The Family Man actor spoke at length about how the two icons represent contrasting yet equally powerful schools of acting.

Two Legends, Two Distinct Schools Of Acting

During the conversation, Manoj Bajpayee observed that Mohanlal and Mammootty approach their craft from very different places, likening them to the dynamic between Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri, and even to Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Explaining the Hollywood parallel, Bajpayee said that De Niro has the habit of understanding his characters well, but will always be "ready to grasp anything that comes to him at the last minute", while Al Pacino, according to him, believes deeply in rehearsals and arrives on set fully prepared.

Drawing the connection back to Malayalam cinema, Bajpayee described Mohanlal in glowing terms, "Mohanlal sir is somebody who knows his script backwards; I think after that, he must be living it, and he is ready with each and every nuance." He added that Mammootty, on the other hand, is "a true craftsman."

Manoj Bajpayee's Love For Malayalam Cinema

Manoj Bajpayee went on to single out Mammootty's recent work in Rahul Sadasivan's horror film Bramayugam, calling it one of his favourite performances. Expressing sheer awe, he said, "Bramayugam! My goodness! You cannot carry a film if your craft is not of that level."

The actor also revealed that his admiration for Malayalam cinema goes back to his formative years. He confessed that he has been following the industry since his youth, even choosing to watch Malayalam films so that he could take up a volunteer job at a film festival.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is mourning the loss of his mother, Santhakumari. She died in Kochi today, December 30.

