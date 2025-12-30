Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90, Mammootty And Kamal Haasan Pay Their Last Respects

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is mourning the loss of his mother, Santhakumari, who died on Tuesday at the family residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. She was 90.

In the hours following the heartbreaking news, several prominent personalities from the Malayalam film industry visited Mohanlal's home to offer their condolences and stand by the actor during this deeply personal tragedy. Among those who came to support him was Mammootty.

People gather outside actor Mohanlal's residence in Kochi after the demise of his mother Shantakumari Amma

The veteran star was seen arriving at the residence looking visibly shaken as he paid his respects. The two stalwarts have shared decades of professional camaraderie and personal friendship.

Messages of support also poured in from across the Indian film fraternity. Kamal Haasan, who shares a long-standing friendship with Mohanlal, took to X to express his grief and support, writing, "Brother @MohanLal only you can console your self . Friends will stand by you as always . No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this . Take care we all love you."

Santhakumari was originally from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta and later moved to Thiruvananthapuram following her husband Viswanathan Nair's professional commitments.

After suffering a stroke, she was brought to Kochi by Mohanlal so that she could stay with him and be cared for closely. The family has already endured profound loss in the past. Santhakumari's elder son, Pyarelal, died in 2000.

During the nationwide lockdown in 2020, Mohanlal had spoken candidly about the pain of being away from his mother.

Speaking to OnManorama at the time, he had said, "I am sad that I am not near my mother. She is relaxing at our home in Kochi. I came here thinking that I could return in two days. I see and talk to her everyday through video calls. We cannot do anything about it, can we? Things like these aren't anticipated by anyone."

The funeral of Santhakumari will take place in Thiruvananthapuram on December 31.

