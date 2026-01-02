Why Mohanlal's Mother Avoided His 'Painful' Intense Films: "There Are Beatings And Suffering"

Santhakumari, the mother of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, died on Tuesday (December 30) at the family residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. She was 90. In an old interview that has resurfaced, Mohanlal's mother candidly spoke about why she avoided watching certain acclaimed films of the superstar, as they contained too much violence. It was difficult for her as a mother to watch them.

The Emotional Challenge Of Watching Mohanlal's Intense Roles

In an old interaction with a television channel, Santhakumari explained why she could not bring herself to watch Mohanlal's Kireedam or Chenkol.

She had said, "It is too painful. There is beating and suffering. I haven't watched Chenkol at all. I watched a little of Kireedam and stopped. I have not seen Thalavattam either, and I don't want to."

On the contrary, she spoke about how she enjoyed Kilukkam, but walked out before the climax of Chithram. For a mother, the pain on screen is too much to bear, which is why she preferred to avoid Mohanlal's films in such genres.

When Mohanlal Spoke Fondly About His Mother

During the nationwide lockdown in 2020, Mohanlal's days were no different from those of millions of others. Turning 60 that year, the Malayalam star found himself at home for what he described as a rare pause after four relentless decades in cinema.

Speaking to OnManorama, he shared his sadness at being away from his mother, who was staying at their family home in Kochi at the time.

"I am sad that I am not near my mother. She is relaxing at our home in Kochi. I came here thinking that I could return in two days. I see and talk to her every day through video calls. We cannot do anything about it, can we? Things like these aren't anticipated by anyone."

In the conversation, Mohanlal was asked about the way his mother stood by his father after he lost his memory, gently holding his hand, accompanying him to public functions, and even feeding him.

Reflecting on the values he absorbed from watching her, the actor said, "It is from your mother that you learn the first habits in your life. I may have felt that I should help others just as my mother had taken care of my father. I don't do anything consciously. All the friendships in my life are the ones that I have sought or pursued. I didn't earn their friendship by waiting for them to come to me. I am someone who believes that you should pursue the good minds."

About Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari

Originally from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta, she had moved to Thiruvananthapuram many years ago following her husband Viswanathan Nair's professional commitments. He served the Kerala government as its law secretary before his death.

For most of her life, Santhakumari lived at the family home in Thiruvananthapuram. After she suffered a stroke, Mohanlal later brought her to Kochi so she could stay with him.

Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, celebrated her 90th birthday on August 10, 2025 in Kochi.

