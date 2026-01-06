After Akshaye Khanna's Exit From <i>Drishyam 3</i>, Jeethu Joseph Confirms Release Window For Malayalam Version With Mohanlal

The much-loved Drishyam franchise is all set to return to the big screen with its third instalment.

Jeethu Joseph Confirms April Window At Kochi Event

Jeethu Joseph revealed the release plans during a private event in Kochi, where he spoke about the lasting impact of the Drishyam series on both audiences and himself.

Speaking at the event, the director said, "Drishyam is a movie that has influenced lots of people. I still bear the impact of it. So, without too many expectations, you may watch the movie in the first week of April in the theatres. The release date will be officially announced soon. Meanwhile, another movie 'Valathuvashathe Kallan' would be released on January 30. I am confident that it would be a good movie."

The Malayalam franchise, centred around Georgekutty's relentless efforts to protect his family after a crime committed under desperate circumstances, has earned critical acclaim and massive box office success with both its previous parts.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 Locked For October 2026

While the Malayalam version is gearing up for an April release, the Hindi adaptation of Drishyam 3 is slated to hit theatres in October. The Hindi film, whose rights are held by Panorama Studios, will be directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also helmed Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

However, the project recently made headlines after reports claimed that Akshaye Khanna opted out of the third part. Addressing the issue, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak told The Times of India that the actor exited the film just a day before the release of Dhurandhar.

Speaking to NDTV, Pathak said that Akshaye's fee had been renegotiated three times and clarified that money was not the sole reason behind his departure. He further revealed that disagreements over the hairstyle of Akshaye's character, IG Tarun Ahlawat, contributed to the fallout, and that the production house was eventually forced to initiate legal proceedings after the actor stopped responding to calls.

Amid the controversy, Jaideep Ahlawat was signed for a role in the film, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

The Hindi version is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

