Rajpal Yadav Reacts To Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calling His House A "Langar" For Struggling Artists: "There Were 10-15 Actors"

When Rajpal Yadav was lodged in Tihar Jail earlier this month, an old interview of Nawazuddin Siddiqui resurfaced, bringing back memories of their struggling days in theatre.

Nawazuddin had fondly described Rajpal's home as a "langar" for aspiring actors - a place where no one went hungry.

In an interview with UP Tak, Rajpal addressed Nawazuddin's remarks and said, "He didn't eat at my place. That was his home, his food. Because I got work thanks to him. There were 10-15 actors from different states, but it didn't matter who had work or didn't. What mattered was that we all ate together, laughing every evening. He gave me the credit; that's his nobility. But none of that was mine. It was only his."

What Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui Say About Rajpal Yadav?

In an earlier interview with The Lallantop, Nawazuddin had spoken about Rajpal's support during their early days in Mumbai. H

He had said, "A lot of people would eat at his home when Rajpal began to get good work, and he never complained. He always helped people. Not just me, when a lot of actors were struggling, his house was like a langar. Anybody could come and eat there. He jokes a lot, but in reality, he is a very sensitive human being."

Their friendship goes back to their formative training years at Bharatendu Natya Academy in Lucknow and later at the National School of Drama in New Delhi.

Rajpal Yadav On Support From The Film Fraternity

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV, Rajpal also addressed the wave of support he received from members of the film fraternity during one of the most challenging phases of his life.

Several prominent names - including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, David Dhawan, Sonu Sood, Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh - extended financial assistance to help him navigate the crisis.

Responding to their support, Rajpal Yadav said, "All those who have helped me and whose names are being taken - they have not been with me from today; they have been supporting me since the beginning of my journey in cinema and have always had my back. I do not want to make them feel small by simply saying 'thank you', because 'thank you' is a very small gesture."

Recent Developments In Rajpal Yadav's Case

Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail on February 17 in connection with a Rs 9-crore cheque-bounce case. He had surrendered on February 5 after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay the amount. The court later suspended his sentence until March 18, granting him temporary relief.

