Mohanlal's Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90 In Kochi

Santhakumari, the mother of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, died on Tuesday at the family residence in Elamakkara, Kochi. She was 90.

Originally from Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta, she had moved to Thiruvananthapuram many years ago following her husband Viswanathan Nair's professional commitments. He served the Kerala government as its law secretary before his death.

For most of her life, Santhakumari lived at the family home in Thiruvananthapuram. After she suffered a stroke, Mohanlal later brought her to Kochi so she could stay with him.

Mohanlal's mother, Santhakumari, celebrated her 90th birthday on August 10, 2025, in Kochi.

Mohanlal often spoke about the close relationship he shared with his mother. After being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the first person he met on returning to Kochi was her. Earlier this year, he also marked Mother's Day by posting a nostalgic photograph of the two together.

Santhakumari's elder son, Pyarelal, died in 2000.

When Mohanlal Spoke Fondly About His Mother

During the nationwide lockdown in 2020, Mohanlal's days were no different from those of millions of others. Turning 60 that year, the Malayalam star found himself at home for what he described as a rare pause after four relentless decades in cinema.

Speaking to OnManorama, he shared his sadness at being away from his mother, who was staying at their family home in Kochi at the time.

"I am sad that I am not near my mother. She is relaxing at our home in Kochi. I came here thinking that I could return in two days. I see and talk to her everyday through video calls. We cannot do anything about it, can we? Things like these aren't anticipated by anyone."

In the conversation, Mohanlal was asked about the way his mother stood by his father after he lost his memory, gently holding his hand, accompanying him to public functions, and even feeding him.

Reflecting on the values he absorbed from watching her, the actor said, "It is from your mother that you learn the first habits in your life. I may have felt that I should help others just as my mother had taken care of my father. I don't do anything consciously. All the friendships in my life are the ones that I have sought or pursued. I didn't earn their friendship waiting for them to come to me. I am someone who believes that you should pursue the good minds."

Meanwhile, Mohanlal's mother died days after Vrusshabha was released on December 25, 2025.