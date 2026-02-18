Mammootty Reveals He Lost Sense Of Smell And Taste In Health Scare That Made Him Pause Work

Malayalam superstar Mammootty recently opened up about a health scare that forced him to take a break from acting in 2025. The actor revealed that he temporarily lost his sense of smell and taste but is slowly regaining them. He shared that the experience has made him more grateful for ordinary sensory functions.

Mammootty appeared in a video shared by The Cue Studio during an event at a hospital.

He said, "Eyesight and hearing are very important aspects of human life. Even while breathing, some people are unable to smell anything. I was unable to smell or taste anything for a long time. Now, I am slowly regaining it. We only understand the value of such abilities when we lose them."

The actor emphasised the privilege of sensory perception and how it is often taken for granted.

"When we ask someone to lower the volume or speak in a softer voice, it is because we can hear. People who cannot hear would never say such things. Some people don't even realise the privilege they have in being able to like or dislike a song, while others simply wish to hear something in their lives. Hearing is a godly blessing," he added.

After facing health issues, Mammootty took a break from acting for several months to focus on treatment. There were rumours that he might have been treated for cancer, but his team dismissed these claims as unfounded and false, as per an India Today report.

The actor is now back on set for the shoot of his upcoming film, Patriot. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the project also features an ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon, and Revathi. The spy action drama is scheduled to release in theatres on April 23.

Mammootty has a packed schedule ahead. The actor is currently shooting for Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Padayaatra. Produced by Mammootty Kampany, the project is reportedly based on Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai's novel Randidangazhi. Mammootty will also star in Dhanush's D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.