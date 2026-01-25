Mammootty Reacts To Padma Bhushan Honour: 'There Is Nothing Bigger Than This'

Veteran Malayalam star Mammootty has expressed his joy after being conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours.

Reacting to the announcement, the actor spoke candidly about the emotional weight of the recognition. Speaking to Mathrubhumi News, Mammootty said, "Santosham, athi santhosham... there is nothing bigger than the honour from the country."

The news came as a pleasant surprise, as the actor was in Thiruvananthapuram at the time to receive a film award.

The Padma Awards for 2026 were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of Republic Day, recognising individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service and made a lasting impact across diverse fields.

Alongside Mammootty, renowned playback singer Alka Yagnik has also been named for the Padma Bhushan. This year's list further includes Dharmendra, who will be posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

Meanwhile, the Padma Shri will be conferred on National Award-winning actor R Madhavan, Bengali cinema icon Prosenjit Chatterjee, and veteran television and film actor Satish Shah, posthumously.

The honours will be formally presented later this year by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Widely regarded as one of the finest actors Indian cinema has produced, Mammootty enjoys immense admiration both in India and across the globe. He began his film journey with a minor role in Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971 and went on to build an extraordinary career.

In November last year, the veteran actor further cemented his legacy by winning his seventh Best Actor award at the Kerala State Film Awards.

(With inputs from ANI)

