Dharmendra Honoured With Padma Vibhushan, Padma Awards For Mammootty, Madhavan And Alka Yagnik

On the eve of India's Republic Day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has unveiled the list of Padma awardees for 2026. These prestigious awards recognise individuals across various fields who have made outstanding contributions and left a lasting impact in areas such as arts, literature, social service, medicine, education, and public service.

While the names of the recipients are announced in advance of Republic Day celebrations, the medals will be presented later this year by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

This year, veteran actor Dharmendra Singh Deol, who died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, will be posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Malayalam actor Mammootty and celebrated Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik have been named for the Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Shri will be conferred on National Award-winning actor R Madhavan, Bengali cinema icon Prosenjit Chatterjee, and veteran television and film actor Satish Shah, posthumously.

The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, the Padma Bhushan recognises distinguished service of a high order, while the Padma Shri honours distinguished service in any field. The awards are traditionally announced each year on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Padma Awards, among the highest civilian honours in India, are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.