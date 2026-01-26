Why Opposition Is Unhappy With Padma Honour To Maharashtra's Ex-Governor

Bhagat Singh Koshyari was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award yesterday, nearly three years after he resigned as the Maharashtra governor. But his tenure as the executive head of the state is still fresh in the minds of the opposition leaders, who have denounced the honour.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut condemned the Centre's decision and mounted a scathing attack on Koshyari. He accused him of murdering "democracy and the Constitution" in the state by toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Subsequently, Eknath Shinde took the oath as the Chief Minister.

"He (Koshyari) murdered democracy and the Constitution and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led government," he said.

A Stint Marked By Run-Ins

Koshyari's stint as governor - between September 2019 and February 2023 - was marked by several controversies. The most infamous one occurred in November 2019, when he presided over a shock early morning swearing-in ceremony. He hurriedly administered the oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister amid the BJP-Sena tussle.

Their government lasted only three days but foreshadowed the state's future political shifts.

In June 2022, Koshyari again faced criticism for directing a floor test that led to Uddhav Thackeray's resignation following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde. Shinde's move also split the Sena into two. Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister shortly after the Supreme Court refused to stay Koshyari's direction to his government to take a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly.

In 2024, the political landscape came full circle when Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with Shinde and Ajit Pawar as his deputies.

The Congress has also joined the chorus of condemnation. Mumbai Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad said the BJP has a long history of insulting Maharashtra's great leaders and constitutional icons, citing Koshyari's past remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule said that she was "sad" about the Centre's decision. "Being a Governor is a big deal. But when he was here, the comments he made for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule were disliked by all of us. We did not like it because they are respectful figures for us. I still condemn the words he used. Such a huge honour for him is sad," she said.

In March 2022, Koshyari allegedly mocked 19th-century social reformers Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule for "getting married at a young age". "Savitribai was married off at the age of 10, and her husband was 13-year-old at that time. Now, think about it, what must girls and boys be thinking after getting married," he said.

He also faced heat over his remark, terming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as "an icon of the olden times".

"Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere, (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden days, there are BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari," he had said.

"I Don't Work For Appreciation"

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, meanwhile, has played down the row, saying, "I don't work for someone's appreciation or criticism. I am a worker of the RSS, and for me Bharat Mata is everything. I will continue to work for Bharat Mata."

Koshyari was replaced by Ramesh Bais as the new governor of Maharashtra in February 2023, weeks after he conveyed his desire to be relieved of his duties.

Several BJP leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have welcomed the honour to Koshyari.

"If you look at the life of Bhagat Singh Koshyari, he's lived a dedicated life. He's one of those people who have contributed to the progress of the country. His most important work was the 'One Rank One Pension', which was the demand of our army. Besides, his work in the mountain region and his work in strengthening the relationship with Nepal are the reasons why he has been honoured," he said.

He also hit back at the criticism against the honour. "Some people are trying to create a controversy. I can also start naming people who've been given awards during some of their tenure, but it wouldn't suit the occasion," he said.

"Only small-minded people are opposing it," he added.

The Padma Awards, among India's highest civilian honours, are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year to acknowledge exceptional service in various disciplines.

This year, 131 awardees - five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri - were announced.