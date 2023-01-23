5 Big Controversies Involving Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

In November last, Mr Koshyari dubbed Maratha emperor Shivaji "an icon of the olden days". ''Earlier, when you would be asked who is your icon, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi used to be the answers. In Maharashtra, you need not look elsewhere (as) there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is of olden days, there are BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari," he said.

In July 2022, Mr Koshyari kicked up controversy for saying that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are taken out of Maharashtra, the state will have no money left. "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here," he had said.

In March 2022, Mr Koshyari Mocked 19th century social reformers Savitribai and Jyotirao Phule for "getting married at a young age". "Savitribai was married off at the age of 10 and her husband was 13-year-old at that time. Now, think about it, what must girls and boys be thinking after getting married," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, accused the Governor of being overactive, while sometimes he does not move at all. He pointed out that Mr Koshyari has not filled 12 vacant seats in the state Legislative Council from his quota.