10 Facts About CP Radhakrishnan, BJP's Pick For Vice President

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan is BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s candidate for the Vice President polls, announced Union Minister JP Nadda at a press conference Sunday evening.

"We want the next vice president to be elected unanimously. We have reached out to opposition leaders," said Mr Nadda, who is also the BJP chief.

Here are 10 facts about CP Radhakrishnan:

* Mr Radhakrishnan, who was born in Tamil Nadu, has been serving as the Governor of Maharashtra since July last year.

* The 68-year-old previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

* Within the first four months of being appointed the Jharkhand Governor in 2023, Mr Radhakrishnan travelled to all the 24 districts of the state and interacted with citizens and district officials.

* A veteran BJP leader, Mr Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

* In his role as the Tamil Nadu BJP chief, between 2004 and 2007, he undertook a 19,000 km 'Ratha Yatra' that lasted for 93 days. The Yatra was organised to highlight his demands for the linking of all Indian rivers, eradicating terrorism, implementing a uniform civil code, removing untouchability and combating the menace of narcotic drugs. He also led two more Padayatras for different causes.

* With more than four decades of experience, Mr Radhakrishnan is a respected name in the polity and public life of Tamil Nadu

* The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health reasons.

* Born in 1957 in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur, he completed his studies from Chidambaram college in Coimbatore with a degree in BBA.

* A keen sportsperson, Mr Radhakrishnan was a college champion in table tennis and a long-distance runner. He also enjoyed cricket and volleyball.

* The Election Commission had earlier announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election will take place on September 9, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day.