Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Is BJP's Vice President Candidate

The NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President is CP Radhakrishnan -- the Governor of Maharashtra and one of the party's tallest leaders from Tamil Nadu - the BJP announced today, weeks after the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"He has a 40-year experience in politics and wore many hats," said BJP chief JP Nadda, making the announcement this evening after a meeting with NDA allies.

He has also been the Governor of Jharkhand, held additional charge of Pondicherry, has been a two-term MP from Coimbatore and headed the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP.

The new candidate's background has sent off multiple signals - beginning with his Tamil heritage.

His choice - coming ahead of the next year's election in Tamil Nadu - is expected to send a signal to the people of the state where the BJP is yet to make a build a niche for itself. It is also expected to be a googly for the Dravidian parties - the ruling DMK and the Opposition AIADMK - which has so far kept a firm grip on the state.

Mr Radhakrishnan also is a polar opposite to Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had to step down under BJP pressure after multiple controversies.

From the age of 16, Mr Radhakrishnan has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - the ideological mentor of the BJP and the Jan Sangh, the party's precursor.

He has been close to former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee and is said to be familiar with the working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

