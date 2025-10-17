Bomb Threat To Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's Chennai Home Turns Out To Be Hoax

A major security scare unfolded in Chennai on Thursday evening after an anonymous email claimed that a bomb had been planted at Vice President CP Radhakrishnan's residence in Mylapore. Police teams rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area, and conducted thorough searches, but no explosives were found. Investigators later confirmed that the threat was a hoax.

Police sources said the threat mail, received by the city police last evening, specifically mentioned the vice president's Mylapore home. However, investigators found that the house has not been in use for some time. To be certain, teams also searched his current residence at Poes Garden. Both premises were declared safe after extensive checks by the bomb disposal and dog squads.

The latest incident comes amid a worrying rise in email-based bomb threats targeting VIPs, schools, media offices, IT companies, and other institutions in Chennai. Police carried out multiple evacuations in recent months, often disrupting public and institutional activities.

Recently, actor-politician Vijay received two such email threats, leading to heightened security. In one case, a hotel worker was arrested for sending the hoax mail.

Senior officials said a concerted effort is underway to trace the origin of such emails, which often use fake accounts or international servers to mask identities. "We are not taking any chances," said an officer, adding that each threat triggers a full security drill as part of standard protocol.