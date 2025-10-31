Bomb Threat At Probe Agency's Office In Chennai Turns Out To Be Hoax

A bomb threat email sent to the Director General of Police (DGP)'s office in Chennai on Thursday morning led to a major security check at the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s Southern Regional Office at Shastri Bhavan on Haddows Road. It later turned out to be a hoax, as no suspicious object was found during an intensive check.

A team comprising officials of Chennai Police, the bomb squad, and the dog squad arrived at the ED's office premises around 8:40 am, officials said.

The team informed the on-duty security personnel that an email had been received from an unknown sender, claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the ED office on the third floor of the third block in B Wing.

The police immediately forwarded the threat email to the designated officials. In a precautionary measure, the ED staff were temporarily denied entry into the premises while a comprehensive security check was initiated.

The Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC) team began their inspection at around 10:30 am in the presence of senior ED officials, including the Special Director (Southern Region) and the Additional Director, CEZO-I. The hour-long search operation continued until 11:30 am, during which every section of the office was thoroughly scanned.

After the inspection, the police confirmed that no suspicious or dangerous materials, including any improvised explosive device components, were found in the ED office.

Authorities are now investigating the origin of the threat mail and trying to trace the sender. The police have assured that adequate security measures remain in place and that the premises are safe for regular operations to resume.