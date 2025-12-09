Delhi Man Arrested For Hoax Bomb Threats To Top Cops To Frame Rival

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man in a case of cyber harassment and criminal intimidation for sending a series of threat emails to top police officials across multiple states.

According to authorities, the official email IDs of the Commissioners of Police in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Rajasthan, as well as police control room units, received emails threatening bomb blasts at airports and major shopping malls.

The emails were written in an extortion-style format, creating panic. The sender mentioned the mobile number of a man, Mohit, who works with a consultancy firm in Delhi, to make it appear as though he was behind the threats.

However, the emails did not mention a ransom. The inclusion of Mohit's details and additional cyber complaints filed in his name immediately drew police attention toward him before the investigation uncovered the truth.

Cyber unit officials traced the emails to fake IDs created solely for the purpose of sending hoax bomb threats. As the technical trail surfaced, the police identified and arrested the accused, named Abhayashree.

Police sources revealed that the motive behind the act was personal revenge.

The accused reportedly had a dispute with Mohit involving a common female friend. When Mohit ignored his warnings and attempts at confrontation, the accused allegedly escalated the matter into a criminal plot, intending to falsely implicate him.

In a bid to intensify pressure, the accused also attempted to lodge fraudulent complaints through Swiggy and other apps while continuing to send threats.

Delhi Police have further stated that an investigation is underway to determine whether anyone else was involved in the case to assess any potential security lapses resulting from the false threats.