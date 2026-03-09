T20 Final Sparks Funny Banter Between Delhi And Ahmedabad Police

In a lighthearted exchange, police forces of three different states joined the online buzz around the T20 World Cup between India and New Zealand, which Men in Blue won by a huge margin of 96 runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India was asked to bat first after losing the toss, and they scored 255 runs, thanks to an aggressive batting approach of the top line-up. While chasing, the Kiwis struggled, and they kept losing wickets.

As boundaries flew during the Indian innings, Delhi Police posted: "Dear Ahmedabad Police, you may get ball disappearance complaints from Kiwis. No need to take it seriously... It's our batsmen sending them to the stands."

The hilarious post was met with an equally witty response as Ahmedabad Police wrote, "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The matter has been reported to the Higher Police officials".

See the posts here:

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The matter has been reported to the Higher Police officials. — Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) March 8, 2026

UP Police also joined in, writing: "Case Status Update. First complaint - balls are going missing. New complaint - entire batting lineup is missing."

This is Bumrah. 🎯🇮🇳#INDvNZ #T20WorldCup2026Final pic.twitter.com/218PYJQ9r6 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 8, 2026

The funny posts by social media handles of these police departments amused cricket fans on social media, with a majority of users appreciating the humorous take during the summit clash.

Gambhir praises the "courage and character" of Samson

After the match, head coach Gautam Gambhir praised Player of the Tournament, Sanju Samson, for his match-winning exploits. He said the keeper should not be compared to Yuvraj Singh. "Look, it's not fair to compare two people. I think Sanju, what he's done... see, again, Sanju did that three in a row, three in a row doing it and especially after coming back from the kind of form that he was in. You know, it takes so much of character and courage where you know that maybe your career is on the line."

"Even if the captain and I can show as much faith, trust, everything in him, deep inside you know that obviously you didn't have a great series against New Zealand before the start of the World Cup, and then you didn't start on the playing level during the World Cup. Then making a comeback like that and playing those kinds of innings with that kind of, what, strike rate or with that kind of flamboyance... You need to have a special player, you need to be a special talent."