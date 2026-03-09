"The Audacity Is Unreal": Intern Fired On First Day Of Work, Reveals Shocking Reason

An intern's excitement turned to dismay when they were fired on their very first day at work. The reason? They refused to return to the office after office hours, which apparently didn't "align" with the company's expectations. In a Reddit post, the user shared details of what exactly happened, calling it the "most surreal first day experience". The intern, who started at an SAT prep/coaching firm called Alpha Test, revealed that they stayed until 6:30 PM to ensure everything was done. But after reaching home, the employer asked them to return to the office. But a senior person called with "just a random demand".

"The official hours are 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. I stayed until 6:30 PM to make sure everything was wrapped up. I thought I was being a 'good intern,'" the user wrote in Reddit's r/recruitinghell forum.

"At 7:30 PM, while I was finally home, the Partner called and ordered me to return to the office immediately. No emergency, just a random demand. When I told her I couldn't make it back, she fired me on the spot."

Also read | Man Praises Ahmedabad's Vibrant Late-Night Scene, Compares With Bengaluru, Internet Reacts

The partner allegedly said, "Our company focuses on efficiency and profit, not on the employees' personal time. Our philosophies do not align."

The user noted that the employer had too many expectations from a job that paid 200 RMB (about $28) per day, which was less than $2.50 per hour.

Social Media Reaction

The post, which carries the user's shock and frustration, went viral, with over 23,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments. Many users sympathise with them and criticise the company's unrealistic expectations.

While responding to the post, one user in the comment section wrote, "Internships are supposed to teach, not chew people up and spit them out. If nobody says anything, they'll just keep cycling through students like it's normal. Call it out."

"Make sure the school knows how they abuse their interns. They shouldn't be allowed to have interns," said another.

Also read | Final Chapter Of A23a? Colossal Antarctic Iceberg Nears Its End, Might Disappear Within Weeks

Challenges faced by interns

The user further informed that another leader from the company reached out personally and offered a sincere apology for how they were treated. But this is not an isolated case. Several other interns have also shared similar experiences.

One intern was fired after two days in Germany for being late and lacking "fire", a Gurugram startup intern who spent Rs 30,000 to relocate, only to be laid off in 23 days. These stories highlight the challenges faced by interns and young professionals in the job market.