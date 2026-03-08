Man Praises Ahmedabad's Vibrant Late-Night Scene, Compares With Bengaluru, Internet Reacts

Kartik Kannan, a man from Bengaluru, took to social media to express his admiration for Ahmedabad's lively late-night atmosphere. "Ahmedabad is buzzing for 1 am with a very festive feel," he wrote while sharing photos of the city at 1:00 am. "I wish we had a place in Bengaluru where we could walk out at midnight around a central place without police breathing down our necks."

Ahmedabad's nightlife is not only vibrant but also considered safe, with a strong police presence and a welcoming atmosphere. The city's cultural richness and festive energy add to its appeal, making it a must-visit destination, especially for those seeking a lively nightlife experience.

Meanwhile, Kannan's post has triggered the Ahmedabad vs Bengaluru debate, with users sharing their opinions on the 'best' cities to live in India.

Also read | Europe's Sun-Observation Satellite Goes Dark, Loses Contact With Ground Control: Here's What We Know

See the post here:

I wish we had a place in Bangalore where we could walk out at midnight around a central place without police breathing down your neck. Ahmedabad is buzzing for 1 AM with a very festive feel pic.twitter.com/pIEkbSf6Lc — Kartik Kannan (@kartik_kannan) March 7, 2026

Also read | Pench Tiger Reserve's Beloved 'Langdi' Tigress Dies Of Old Age

In other posts, users have pointed out various spots in Ahmedabad that buzz with activity even late at night, including Manek Chowk, Urban Chowk, and Sabarmati Riverfront.

With over 2,500 likes, the post reached more than 103,500 users, who shared their opinions in the comment section. "I have travelled and lived in many states. The roads, electricity, state transport, infrastructure, bus stations, and law and order in Gujarat are better than in any other state in India," one user echoed Kannan's sentiments.

"Just to the lower part near the Cruise Area. You will be amazed to see the Buzz at this time also," one user wrote.

"I have been to Ahmedabad so many times, found it to be very safe and chilled out place. I rarely drink so I love the vibe of people and families enjoying without getting drunk unlike in other cites where enjoyment is linked to drinking. The relatively non availability of liquor and not having a bar at every corner also makes the city and its roads much safer than any other city. Gujjus are fun loving people and hence you can see people enjoying everywhere. I had seen the same vibe in cites like Rajkot as well. Btw great vegetarian food culture in every city!" an IITian wrote in the comment section.