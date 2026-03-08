PM Modi Inaugurates India's First 'Ring Metro' In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched two new corridors of the Delhi Metro, including the country's first 'Ring Metro'.

While the Majlis Park-Maujpur Babarpur (Pink Line) corridor is of around 12.3 km, the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park (Magenta Line) corridor spans around 9.9 km.

Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur Corridor

The Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur corridor includes eight elevated stations and forms part of the already operational Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Pink Line.

With the addition of this stretch, the Pink Line has expanded to about 71.56 km, making it India's first fully operational 'Ring Metro'.

The stations on this corridor include Majlis Park, Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur.

The Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur corridor also features a new bridge over the Yamuna and a double-decker viaduct carrying both a metro line and a road flyover

Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park Corridor

The second corridor, from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park, is an elevated extension of the Botanical Garden–Krishna Park Extension Magenta Line and has seven stations. This extension has increased the total length of the Magenta Line to around 49 km.

The stations on this section include Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa and Majlis Park.

Parts of the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park corridor reach a height of around 28.36 metres, making it one of the highest elevated sections in the Delhi Metro network.

Delhi Metro To Get 3 New Corridors

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for three new corridors -- the Central Vista corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, the Golden Line extension from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Domestic Airport Terminal-1, and another Golden Line extension from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj -- under Phase-V (A) of the Delhi Metro expansion plan.

The 9.913 km Central Vista corridor will be constructed underground and include stations such as Shivaji Stadium, Central Secretariat, India Gate, War Memorial-High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha, as per an official statement.

The corridor is expected to improve connectivity to government and cultural landmarks in central Delhi, it read.

The Aerocity-Terminal 1 extension of the Golden Line will be a 2.263 km underground stretch with one new station, while the 3.9 km Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj extension will be an elevated corridor with stations at Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj.

Passengers from Noida will have improved access through Kalindi Kunj and onwards connections to south Delhi and the airport.