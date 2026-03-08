PM Modi To Speak On Education, Skills And University Townships On March 9 During Post-Budget Webinar

Post-Budget Webinar 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on education, skills and university townships during a post-Budget webinar on March 9, 2026. The discussions will focus on key initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.

The event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, startups and students to deliberate on implementation pathways for strengthening India's education, skills and creative economy ecosystem.

The webinar, titled "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas - Fulfilling Aspirations of People: Education, Skills and University Townships," is being organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Department of Higher Education.

Where To Watch?

The webinar will be streamed live on Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's official youtube channel.

Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi to address a Post-Budget Webinar tomorrow on the subject "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People: Education, Skills and University Townships".



The Webinar will deliberate on Union Budget 2026–27 initiatives to strengthen

Inaugural Session From 11:30 AM

The inaugural session, scheduled for 11:30 am on March 9, will feature a special address by the Prime Minister outlining the vision behind the budgetary push for the AVGC-creator economy, where creativity, culture, and technology converge to drive growth, employment, and India's soft power.

As part of the webinar, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will host Breakout Session on "AVGC Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges."

The session will focus on the implementation of the Union Budget announcement to establish AVGC Content Creator Labs (CCLs) across 15,000 schools and 500 higher educational institutions, aimed at nurturing creative talent, strengthening India's Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) ecosystem, and building a robust pipeline of skilled creators for the country's rapidly expanding Orange Economy, a release stated.

Breakout Session From 12:20 PM

The breakout session on "AVGC Content Creator Labs in Schools & Colleges", scheduled from 12:20 pm to 1:50 pm, will be moderated by Chaitanya Chinchlikar - VP and CTO, Whistling Woods International.

There will be a keynote address by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, outlining the importance of this initiative.

The session will then feature a panel discussion with experts from government and industry, including Dheeraj Sahu, Additional Secretary (Department of School Education and Literacy), Dr Ashish Kulkarni (Chairman, FICCI AVGC Forum), Rajan Navani (Founder & Group CEO, JetSynthesys), and Sonam Bhagat (CEO, Vygr), along with a student representative from IICT.

The discussion will be further enriched through interventions by leading industry figures such as Munjal Shroff (Graphiti Multimedia), Biren Ghose (Technicolor Group), Manvendra Shukul (Lakshya Digital), Mala Sharma (Adobe India), Preeti Vyas (Amar Chitra Katha) and two of young volunteers of MyBharat.

The outcomes of the Webinar would be summarised in the closing session. There will be a special Address by Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, at 5:25 pm.

Stakeholders, including educational institutions, industry bodies, startups, creators, students, parents and professionals from the AVGC sector, are encouraged to join the webinar and participate in the discussions.

The webinar is expected to generate actionable insights and collaborative strategies for implementing the AVGC Content Creator Labs initiative, which aims to equip young Indians with creative and digital skills and position India as a global leader in the AVGC sector, a release added.