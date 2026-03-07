Bengaluru Woman Drives 47 Km Instead Of 23 Km To Escape Traffic, Calls It A "Regular Day"

Traffic congestion in Bengaluru has once again become a topic of discussion on social media after a resident shared her experience of choosing a much longer route to avoid heavy traffic in the city. The post highlighted the growing concerns over traffic conditions, where even a shorter route may not always be the fastest option.

Shravika Jain, a resident of Bengaluru, shared her experience on social media, explaining that she preferred to take the longer route to avoid traffic jams.

She wrote, "Took the 47km route instead of 23km to avoid traffic in Bengaluru."

To explain her decision, she posted two screenshots of the navigation map, showing two different routes to reach her destination. One route was approximately 23 kilometers, while the other was approximately 47 kilometers.

Check Out The Post Here:

Took the 47km route instead of 23km to avoid traffic in Bengaluru



Regular day :) pic.twitter.com/53Y4eaINmU — Shravika Jain (@shravi_aj) March 5, 2026

Although the second route was almost twice as long as the first, Jain said the longer route seemed more practical due to the heavy traffic on the shorter route.

Comparing the two routes in the navigation screenshots also revealed how traffic conditions in the city influence people's travel decisions. Sometimes, people find the longer route more convenient, even when the shorter route is more convenient.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were shocked after seeing both the maps. One user commented, "Once a legend said "two roads diverged in a wood, and i took the one less travelled by" got real."

Another user noted, "I do this everyday."

"In the near future Bengaluru Central Business District will become standstill," added a third user.