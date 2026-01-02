Bengaluru Woman Highlights Traffic Struggles As 750-Metre Drive Takes 21 Minutes

A Bengaluru resident has gone viral after posting an Instagram video that captures the city's severe traffic congestion. The video, shared by a user named Anjali, shows her car's navigation system displaying a travel time of 21 minutes for a distance of only 750 metres.

With the caption "Just Bengaluru things," the short clip struck a chord with thousands of viewers online, resonating with the everyday frustrations of those living in India's technology hub. The footage was recorded from inside her vehicle and offered a clear view of the slow-moving traffic.

The post sparked a wave of comments and reactions on social media, with many users sharing similar experiences and expressing their concern about the city's worsening traffic situation. Bengaluru, known for its rapid urban expansion and tech-driven economy, has long struggled with traffic management and infrastructure challenges.



"It's better to walk," one user commented. Another noted, "Christmas, New Year, and Diwali days are worse every year. I live near ITPL road, and it's the same every weekend. I've lodged multiple complaints with the traffic police, but there's been no major improvement. There's only one road to the mall, and it can't handle the rush. It's best to avoid malls on such days." A third user guessed the location in the video, commenting, "You must be near Phoenix Marketcity on December 25."