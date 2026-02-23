Amazon Inaugurates New Office In Bengaluru, It Is Asia's 2nd Largest

Amazon has officially opened its second-largest office in Bengaluru, further strengthening its long-term commitment to India. The sprawling 1.1 million square foot, 12-storey campus will house more than 7,000 employees across e-commerce, operations, payments, technology, and seller services.

Built on a five-acre site, approximately 15 kilometres from Kempegowda International Airport, the new corporate campus was inaugurated by MB Patil, Karnataka's Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

The facility is also Amazon's second-largest single-building corporate office globally. Its Hyderabad office is the biggest in Asia. Designed to bring teams together at scale, the campus focuses on collaboration, flexibility, learning, and employee wellbeing. The workspace features self-sustaining neighbourhoods with meeting rooms, huddle spaces, breakout zones, and event areas capable of hosting more than 200 people.

Employees will have access to recreation facilities, including basketball and pickleball courts, an amphitheatre, landscaped lawns, and outdoor community spaces. Two floors of cafeterias will serve a variety of global cuisines.

Speaking at the inauguration, MB Patil said Amazon's continued investment reflects India's growing position as a global technology and innovation hub. He noted that large-scale campuses create high-quality jobs, strengthen the local ecosystem, and contribute significantly to the digital economy.

Samir Kumar, Country Manager of Amazon India, said that India remains a long-term priority for the company and Bengaluru has played a central role in its growth journey. He thanked the Government of Karnataka for its continued support and reiterated Amazon's commitment to investing in infrastructure, technology, and talent in the country.

The new campus is part of Amazon's continued expansion in India. The company has already invested over $40 billion in the country and has committed to an additional $35 billion investment by 2030.

Sustainability remains a key focus for the company. The campus incorporates responsible material sourcing, reuse of office assets, and high-efficiency systems aimed at reducing embodied and operational carbon. These efforts align with Amazon's goal of achieving net-zero carbon by 2040 under The Climate Pledge.

Amazon's footprint in Karnataka is significant. The company operates ten corporate offices, seven fulfilment centres, three sort centres, over 130 last-mile delivery stations, and a strong network of micro-fulfilment centres for Amazon Now across Bengaluru. More than 80,000 sellers from Karnataka are currently selling on Amazon.in.

Founded on principles of customer obsession, passion for invention, operational excellence, and long-term thinking, Amazon continues to position itself as one of the world's most customer-centric companies while expanding its presence in India's fast-growing digital economy.