After Living Abroad, Bengaluru Man Hails City As "World-Class", Says Fixing Basics Can Make It Best

Bengaluru is often in the news for its traffic jams, high rents and infrastructure problems. Many people complain about long hours stuck on busy roads and the rising cost of housing. However, one thing that residents continue to praise is the city's pleasant weather. Cool mornings and comfortable nights remain a major reason why many professionals from across the country enjoy living here.

A resident has sparked a debate on social media by openly praising Bengaluru's weather while simultaneously expressing the need for immediate improvements to civic amenities.

Amarnath Shivashankar shared his opinion on X. In his message, he compared his experience of living in Bengaluru to his time in Western countries.

If you have lived in the western world, you realize how great Bengaluru weather is. Its absolutely world class. If we are able to curb the pollution, fix our roads, increase public transport and get our rain water drains fixed, we will be one of the greatest cities in the world.… — Amarnath Shivashankar (@Amara_Bengaluru) February 21, 2026

He said that those who have lived in Western countries can understand how wonderful Bengaluru's weather is, and described it as truly world-class. He further wrote that if the city reduces pollution, improves roads, strengthens public transportation, and improves stormwater drainage, it could become one of the best cities in the world. Finally, he said that Bengaluru must be made great again.

Social Media Reaction

This post quickly became a topic of discussion on social media. His views resonated with many who enjoy Bengaluru's pleasant weather but also hope for improvements in roads, transport and other civic amenities.

One user commented, "It is very difficult to bring back the old charm of Bengaluru."

Another user noted, "We take it for granted."

"Exactly! the weather in OMR region in Karnataka is the best in the world. I live in San Francisco Bay area which has a mild weather," added a third user.